<p>Mumbai: Bollywood star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Salman%20Khan">Salman Khan</a> was on Saturday seen deeply engrossed in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RSS">RSS</a>) chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech at an event in Mumbai to mark the organisation’s centenary celebrations.</p>.<p>Flanked by noted filmmaker Subhash Ghai and well-known lyricist, poet, and writer Prasoon Joshi, Salman Khan heard in rapt attention as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mohan%20Bhagwat">Bhagwat</a> emphasized that the Sangh works for the country without opposing anyone, focuses on national unity, and acts without seeking power.</p>.<p>Saturday was day one of the two-day lecture series titled '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons' at Nehru Centre in Worli area.</p>.Hindu not a noun but an adjective: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p>As Salman Khan arrived at the venue, some in the crowd tried to snap his photos with their smartphones.</p>.<p>The two-day event seeks to reflect on the journey of RSS, its role in society, and the ideas and perspectives shaping its future.</p>.<p>The event brought together senior RSS leaders and invited speakers for discussions with members of the public, as part of the Sangh’s wider centenary outreach.</p>