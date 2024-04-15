JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Salman Khan, Amar Singh Chamkila, Moosewla: Celebrities who faced terrifying gunshot incidents

The recent incident of firing outside Salman Khan's house on April 14th has drawn attention to similar incidents involving other prominent figures. Notably, veteran actor Rakesh Roshan has faced such threats in the past, as well as singers Sidhu Moosewala and Gippy Grewal. Additionally, the mention of Amar Singh Chamkila, whose biopic has recently surfaced, adds another layer to the discussion on celebrity vulnerability.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 11:18 IST

Follow Us

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 14, two bike-borne men opened fire outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Mumbai. As per many media reports, Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, claimed responsibility of the attack.

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Credit: Instagram/@sidhu_moosewala

Late famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. According to police sources, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala.

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal

Credit: Instagram/ @gippygrewal

In November last year, gunshots were heard outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s residence in Vancouver, Canada. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly claimed responsibility for this criminal act in a Facebook post.

Veteran actor Rakesh Roshan and Hritik Roshan

Veteran actor Rakesh Roshan and Hritik Roshan

Credit: Instagram/ @rakesh_roshan9

Veteran Rakesh Roshan survived a gun attack, where he also sustained severe injuries. The attack took place outside his office in 2000.

Late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila

Late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila

Credit: X/@ambedkariteIND

As the famous filmaker Imtiaz Ali has bought us the beautifull biopic of late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, it brings us the notice that the singer was fatally shot at Punjab's Mehsampur, along with his his wife and singing partner, Amarjot Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 April 2024, 11:18 IST)
Salman KhanSidhu MoosewalaAmar SinghRakesh RoshanEntertainmen News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT