Salman Khan, Amar Singh Chamkila, Moosewla: Celebrities who faced terrifying gunshot incidents

The recent incident of firing outside Salman Khan's house on April 14th has drawn attention to similar incidents involving other prominent figures. Notably, veteran actor Rakesh Roshan has faced such threats in the past, as well as singers Sidhu Moosewala and Gippy Grewal. Additionally, the mention of Amar Singh Chamkila, whose biopic has recently surfaced, adds another layer to the discussion on celebrity vulnerability.