Salman Khan, Amar Singh Chamkila, Moosewla: Celebrities who faced terrifying gunshot incidents

Bollywood actor Salman Khan
On April 14, two bike-borne men opened fire outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Mumbai. As per many media reports, Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, claimed responsibility of the attack.
Late singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Late famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. According to police sources, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala.
Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal
In November last year, gunshots were heard outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s residence in Vancouver, Canada. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly claimed responsibility for this criminal act in a Facebook post.
Veteran actor Rakesh Roshan and Hritik Roshan
Veteran Rakesh Roshan survived a gun attack, where he also sustained severe injuries. The attack took place outside his office in 2000.
Late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila
As the famous filmaker Imtiaz Ali has bought us the beautifull biopic of late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, it brings us the notice that the singer was fatally shot at Punjab's Mehsampur, along with his his wife and singing partner, Amarjot Singh.
(Published 15 April 2024, 11:18 IST)