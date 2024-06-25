Salman Khan and Rajinikanth join forces in Atlee's Pan-India blockbuster: Report

Filmmaker Atlee is renowned for crafting films that defy imagination. According to reports, Atlee is prepping up for a major project that is anticipated to exceed everyone's expectations.
The Jawan helmer is busy working on a project that will reportedly feature 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth and Salman Khan, the superstars of Indian cinema.
Backed by Sun Pictures, the high-octane project will take the Indian cinema many notches higher.
Director Atlee, who delivered one of the biggest hits of 2023 - Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan - is reportedly in talks with Salman Khan for over two years and is believed to have convinced him for the project. On the other side, Atlee is hoping to of bring Rajinikanth on board for this dream project.
Meanwhile, Atlee is busy preparing the draft of the movie along with his other commitments. One may hear the official announcement in the coming months.
Reports suggest that Salman Khan will join this project after finishing AR Muragadoss’ Sikandar which is currently on floors. On the other side, superstar Rajinikanth will allocate the dates once he completes the filming of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.
At several events, Atlee has opened up about directing 'Thalaivar' whom he considered his idol. He is known for delivering blockbusters like Raja Rani (2013), Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), Bigil (2019) and Jawan (2023).
Earlier, reports indicated that Atlee would be directing Pushpa star Allu Arjun in a two-hero film. However, the project was shelved in the initial stage due to disagreements over remuneration.
Published 25 June 2024, 11:03 IST