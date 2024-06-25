Salman Khan and Rajinikanth join forces in Atlee's Pan-India blockbuster: Report

Filmmaker Atlee is renowned for crafting films that defy imagination. According to reports, Atlee is prepping up for a major project that is anticipated to exceed everyone's expectations.

The Jawan helmer is busy working on a project that will reportedly feature 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth and Salman Khan, the superstars of Indian cinema.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the high-octane project will take the Indian cinema many notches higher.

Director Atlee, who delivered one of the biggest hits of 2023 - Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan - is reportedly in talks with Salman Khan for over two years and is believed to have convinced him for the project. On the other side, Atlee is hoping to of bring Rajinikanth on board for this dream project.