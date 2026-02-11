<p>The official trailer for the Saudi action epic <em>7 Dogs</em> is out, and fans were up for a surprise as the trailer features cameos from Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film will showcase Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan in incredibly stylish roles alongside Egyptian lead Karim Abdel Aziz and Hollywood legend Monica Bellucci.</p><p>The<em> 7 Dogs</em> trailer offers a glimpse of Salman Khan looking sharp in a crisp white suit as he delivers a cryptic, slyly smiled dialogue about "documenting life". Followed by Sanjay Dutt’s powerhouse entry. Bollywood’s Baba is seen walking with a high-tech gadget and a formidable entourage, suggesting he might be playing the main antagonist.</p>.Valentine’s 2026: SRK & Salman Khan's movies to reignite 2000s nostalgia in February.<p>The trailer further shows Salman Khan asking a character, "Why do you look like a criminal to me?" with a suspicious expression. Producer Turki Alalshikh unveiled the trailer on his Instagram handle.</p>.<p>Earlier, visuals of Salman and Sanjay Dutt shooting for the project went viral on social media, further elevating the buzz for the project.</p><p>On the professional front, Salman Khan is busy filming for Apoorva Lakhia's <em>Battle of Galwan</em>, a movie largely based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Chitrangada Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. The movie is slated to hit theaters on April 17.</p><p>Following his recent appearance in <em>The Raja Saab</em>, Sanjay Dutt remains one of the busiest actors in the industry with a big lineup of multiple projects.</p>