Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's cameos in Saudi action thriller '7 Dogs' go viral

Helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film will showcase Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan in incredibly stylish roles alongside Egyptian lead Karim Abdel Aziz and Hollywood legend Monica Bellucci.
