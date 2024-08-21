Salman Khan becomes brand ambassador for GRM Overseas

New Delhi: Basmati rice exporter GRM Overseas on Wednesday said it has appointed Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador for basmati rice and wheat flour.

GRM Overseas Managing Director Atul Garg said Khan's mass appeal and fan base align with the company's 10X brand range of basmati rice and 10x Shakti range of wheat flour.

"I'm excited to partner with GRM, a brand that shares my belief in the importance of quality and authenticity," Khan said in a statement.