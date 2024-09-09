Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita Khan’s residence, shares video

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, currently tied up with his upcoming movie Sikandar, took time to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at his sister Arpita Khan's home.

Taking to social media, he shared a sweet video from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, offering his followers a glimpse of the joyful occasion. In the video, Salman was seen celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm by dancing with his family.