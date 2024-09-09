Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita Khan’s residence, shares video

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, currently tied up with his upcoming movie Sikandar, took time to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at his sister Arpita Khan's home.
Taking to social media, he shared a sweet video from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, offering his followers a glimpse of the joyful occasion. In the video, Salman was seen celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm by dancing with his family.
Every year, Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in high spirits, bringing Bappa home with great passion. He also makes sure his friends are included in the festival's celebrations.
Despite a recent rib injury, Salman Khan has taken steps to ensure that his professional commitments, including his movie shoot, continue without any disruptions.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is coming to the next Eid 2025 with Sikandar, in which he is collaborating with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss.
Published 09 September 2024, 13:21 IST