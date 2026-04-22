<p>Celebrities charging hefty amounts for appearances is not something we haven't heard before. But a recent claim by Dubai-based influencers ZamZam Brothers around <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a>'s fees has left people talking.</p><p>In a recent appearance on RTS (Rehan Tariq Show) podcast, ZamZam Brothers made the bombshell revelation about Salman Khan's fees for a 30-minute appearance.</p><p>In a candid conversation, when the host asked them if they have ever approached the Bollywood biggie for an event, the latter replied in positive, while revealing, "Salman Khan's fees is $500000 for a 30-minute appearance," one of the brothers from the influencer duo is heard saying.</p><p>The host, in shock, double-checked the digits just to make sure he had heard the number right.</p><p>$500000 rounds about to Rs 4,68,50,000 approximately.</p>.Salman Khan undergoes intense high-altitude training in Ladakh for 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'.<p>The duo further revealed that, on the other hand, Arbaaz Khan's fees is much less, for obvious reasons.</p><p>Given Salman's stardom around the world, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the superstar can only make event appearances for people with deep pockets. However, it leads to a much bigger debate about the rising fees of actors and influencers owing to the boom of social media.</p><p>On the other hand, as per reports, the ZamZam Brothers are also successful entrepreneurs. They run Zam Zam Electronics in Dubai, a retail chain famous for selling premium gadgets.</p><p>Meanwhile, Salman Khan stays one of the highest paid actors in India.</p>