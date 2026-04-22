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Salman Khan charges Rs 4.65 crore for 30 minutes? Dubai-based influencers' claim about actor's fee goes viral

In a recent appearance on RTS (Rehan Tariq Show) podcast, ZamZam Brothers made the bombshell revelation about Salman Khan's fees for a 30-minute appearance.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 04:52 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanbollywoodDubaifeesTrending NowArbaaz KhanFilmyzilla

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