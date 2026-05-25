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Salman Khan deactivates Instagram account days after paparazzi row

Days after the paparazzi controversy, Salman Khan has now seemingly deactivated his Instagram account.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 07:46 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanTrendingFilmyzilla

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