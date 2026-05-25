<p>Days after the paparazzi controversy, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a> has now seemingly deactivated his Instagram account.</p><p>When one tries to access his account, the message, "Sorry, this page isn’t available," is displayed on the screen.</p><p>While Salman Khan has not issued any official statement as of yet, his recent Instagram activity has been grabbing several eyeballs.</p><p>From cryptic posts and captions to slamming the media, Salman's increased Instagram activity had left many wondering what's happening with the superstar.</p><p><em>More details to follow soon.</em></p>