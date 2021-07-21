Salman Khan is intensity personified as he trains for 'Tiger 3'

Bollywood star Salman Khan on July 20 shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen working out to get the right physique for his upcoming movie Tiger 3. The actor's intensity and dedication are hard to miss. His training regime suggests that the flick will feature several high-octane action sequences.



Tiger 3 will be directed by Maneesh Sharma, who previously wielded the microphone for Band Baaja Baaraat and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan and is the third installment of the Tiger series. It features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with 'Bhai. Kat is likely to have action scenes in the biggie. Emraan Hashmi, the star of films such as Murder and Jannat, is the antagonist and marks his first collaboration with the Sultan hero.

The Tiger franchise began with the 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger, which emerged as a big hit. Its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai released in theatres in 2017 and lived up to the standards set by the first part. It remains to be seen whether Tiger 3 helps the series scale new heights.



Salman, meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the work front and was last seen in the actioner Radhe. It premiered in theatres and on OTT emerging as a 'digital blockbuster'. The film revolved around the clash between a cop and a gangster and catered to 'Sallu' fans. The cast includes Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Jacqueline Fernandez, who played Salman's leading lady in Kick, appeared in the Dil De Diya song.



The mass hero is working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is touted to be an adaptation of the Tamil biggie Veeram and features the star in a new avatar. It features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Bhaijaan'. Salman is also part of the spy-thriller Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

There have been talks of him reprising 'Thalapathy' Vijay's role from Master in its Hindi remake but this has not been confirmed yet.