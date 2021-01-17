Salman Khan mourns demise of 'Bigg Boss' talent manager

Salman Khan mourns demise of 'Bigg Boss' talent manager Pista Dhakad

Dhakad, 25, died on Friday after her scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 17 2021, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 17:46 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo/@BeingSalmanKhan

Superstar Salman Khan paid tributes to Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad, who passed away in a road accident here.

Dhakad, 25, died on Friday after her scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Mumbai and she was crushed under a van.

Khan, who hosts the reality TV show, took to Twitter to express grief over Dhakad's untimely demise.

"Rest in peace Pista..." the 55-year-old actor wrote on Twitter alongside his and the talent manager's photograph.

On Saturday, TV actors Kamya Panjabi, Prince Narula, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shenaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin and Himanshi Khurana had also paid tributes to the departed soul. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Salman Khan
Bigg Boss

What's Brewing

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

NASA shares picture of ‘5 mn years young star cluster'

NASA shares picture of ‘5 mn years young star cluster'

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

 