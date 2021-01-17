Salman Khan mourns demise of 'Bigg Boss' talent manager Pista Dhakad

Superstar Salman Khan paid tributes to Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad, who passed away in a road accident here.

Dhakad, 25, died on Friday after her scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Mumbai and she was crushed under a van.

Khan, who hosts the reality TV show, took to Twitter to express grief over Dhakad's untimely demise.

"Rest in peace Pista..." the 55-year-old actor wrote on Twitter alongside his and the talent manager's photograph.

Rest in peace Pista... pic.twitter.com/7oXexVVfL6 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2021

On Saturday, TV actors Kamya Panjabi, Prince Narula, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shenaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin and Himanshi Khurana had also paid tributes to the departed soul.