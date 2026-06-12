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Salman Khan moves to Delhi High Court, seeks immediate stay on 'Kala Hiran'

His plea states that the filmmakers are simply cashing in on his stardom without permission through their posters and character depictions.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:33 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanDelhi High CourtTrendingFilmyzilla

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