Salman Khan moves to Delhi High Court, seeks immediate stay on 'Kala Hiran'

<p>Bollywood star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=salman%20khan">Salman Khan</a> has moved the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the upcoming movie <em>Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy</em>. In the complaint, he claims the movie infringes on his personality rights and threatens to harm both his public image and the ongoing legal trials tied to his 1998 blackbuck poaching case.</p><p>An urgent request has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and promotion of the movie. The application specifically targets producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and their team, seeking an interim injunction against the production, advertisement, distribution, or streaming of the project pending a final verdict.</p>.Salman Khan sends legal notice to makers of 1998 blackbuck case-inspired film 'Kala Hiran'.<p>The petition alleges that the movie and its promotional materials draw direct inspiration from, or are heavily centered on, the legal events of the 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving the Bollywood star.</p><p>The actor argues that even if he isn't named directly, the film's posters, promos and the creators' public remarks make it obvious that the character is based on him.</p><p>The lawsuit points out that a poster released in May 2026 features a character resembling Khan, complete with a replica of his famous signature blue bracelet. </p><p>Furthermore, the petition objects to the character holding a gun on the poster, calling it a misleading narrative since Khan was officially acquitted of all charges under the Arms Act.</p>.Salman Khan sends legal notice to makers of 1998 blackbuck case-inspired film 'Kala Hiran'.<p>Salman has claimed that the movie’s narrative is heavily based on matters currently being litigated before both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court. His plea further argues that releasing content about these active cases could compromise his right to a fair trial and negatively influence the pending judicial proceedings.</p><p>Salman’s plea also targets producer Amit Jani’s own interviews and social media posts, where the film was openly promoted as being based on the blackbuck case and the Lawrence Bishnoi feud. Salman argues that the filmmakers are simply using his fame and high-profile legal battles as a marketing tool to drive commercial buzz.</p>.After Bachchans, Salman Khan approaches Delhi HC to safeguard his personality rights.<p>Salman also points out that the Delhi High Court already protected his personality rights in a November 11, 2025 ruling, making this unauthorized film a clear violation. His plea states that the filmmakers are simply cashing in on his stardom without permission through their posters and character depictions. To stop this, Khan is asking the court for an immediate freeze on all trailers, promos, and production work for the movie until a final verdict is reached.</p><p>Produced under the Jani FireFox Films banner, Kala Hiran has previously been defended by its creators as a purely creative endeavour. In past public statements, the filmmakers have firmly opposed any efforts to block their release.</p>