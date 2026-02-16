<p>Bollywood superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a>, who is busy shooting his upcoming action-drama <em>Battle of Galwan</em>, recently took a moment to enjoy the trailer of the Kannada movie <em>Rakkasapuradhol</em>. Salman was impressed by the trailer and was showering Raj B Shetty and the team with praise for their vision and effort.</p><p>Released on February 6, this year, the movie is performing well at the box office and continues to witness a warm reception from the audience across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>. Stunt choreographer and film producer Ravi Varma reportedly showed the trailer to Salman during a recent shoot, and it seems to be a huge win for the KFI team to get praise from the Bollywood superstar.</p>.Karnataka High Court quashes proceedings against engineer in case under provisions of NDPS Act.<p>Ravi took to social media to share this happy news with his followers. Sharing the visuals of the same, he captioned, “Grateful to Salman Khan, sir @beingsalmankhan, for blessing our production venture Rakkasapuradhol, which is now ruling the theatres.</p><p>Eagerly waiting to show you the Hindi version very soon. 🙏 ✨#rakkasapuradhol #rajbshetty” (sic)</p>.<p>This news has sparked a wave of excitement among cinema lovers, who see it as proof that high-quality storytelling always finds its way to the right audience. Now that <em>Rakkasapuradhol</em> has caught the eye of a Bollywood sultan, the buzz is only getting louder. Plus, the makers are also working on a Hindi version to bring this story to an even wider audience.</p>.<p>While audiences are already flocking to theaters for week two, <em>Rakkasapuradhol</em> is heaping praises on its impressive filmmaker. Big names like Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra have already cheered for the movie. After watching the movie, Upendra was particularly impressed, calling out the director's unique vision and Raj B. Shetty's incredible acting as the major highlight of the experience.</p>