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Salman Khan sends legal notice to makers of 1998 blackbuck case-inspired film 'Kala Hiran'

The legal team has argued that the film's content may interfere with the judicial process by influencing public perception of a sub judice matter.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:15 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood newsTrendingFilmyzilla

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