<p>Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran, a film reportedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/poaching#:~:text=4%20persons%20poach%20and%20burn,booked%20under%20Wildlife%20Protection%20Act">poaching</a> case, alleging a "gross violation of personality rights" and seeking a halt to the film's release and promotional activities.</p><p>The notice, issued through Khan's legal representatives to the film's casting director Akshay Pandey, contends that the project could adversely affect ongoing judicial proceedings related to the blackbuck case and cause irreparable damage to the actor's reputation.</p><p>According to the notice, the blackbuck case remains pending before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-high-court">Rajasthan High Court</a>, and any dramatized or sensationalised portrayal of the matter could create prejudice against Khan and undermine his right to a fair trial. </p><p>The legal team has argued that the film's content may interfere with the judicial process by influencing public perception of a sub judice matter.</p>.Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' wraps up shooting, director Abhishek Pathak shares exciting update.<p>The notice further states that Khan's representatives became aware of the project after reports that the filmmakers were approaching actors and circulating promotional material, including the film's synopsis and character sketches, allegedly referring to the actor and the blackbuck case.</p><p>Khan's legal team has maintained that he has neither authorised nor consented to the use of his name, persona, likeness, or any events allegedly associated with him for the purposes of the film.</p><p>Meanwhile, producer Amit Jani has termed the legal notice "premature" and rejected claims that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is a biographical film on Salman Khan.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, Jani said the project is not centred on the actor but is a broader narrative based on events available in the public domain and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lawrence-bishnoi">Bishnoi</a> community's longstanding commitment to wildlife conservation.</p><p>The filmmakers have not yet indicated whether they will make any changes to the project following the notice.</p>