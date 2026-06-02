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Salman Khan sends legal notice to makers of blackbuck case-inspired film 'Kala Hiran', asks them to halt release

Adding fuel to the fire, the character in the poster looks strikingly like Salman Khan, complete with a bulked-up physique and the famous trademark bracelet.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 06:32 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood newsTrendingFilmyzilla

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