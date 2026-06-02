<p>A new controversy has emerged in showbiz following reports of an upcoming film, <em>Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy</em>. The movie is widely believed to be based on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Salman%20KHan">Salman Khan</a>’s high-profile blackbuck poaching case.</p><p>Reacting sharply, Salman Khan’s team has fired back with a sharp legal response and has sought an immediate halt to its release.</p><p>His lawyers have slapped the makers with a legal notice. In the notice, they have also made demands seeking an immediate withdrawal of all posters and promotional materials associated with the film. Furthermore, the filmmakers have also been put on notice that if they do not comply, they will face a full-blown legal battle.</p>.<p>The legal dispute now threatens the planned release of <em>Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy</em>. However, amid the row, Jani Firefox Media Private Limited has released the film's first poster and has announced that the film's teaser will be released on June 20.</p><p>Adding fuel to the fire, the character in the poster looks strikingly like Salman Khan, complete with a bulked-up physique and the famous trademark bracelet.</p>.'Saath saal ka hoon, lekin ladna nahin bhoola': Salman Khan blasts paparazzi for making content out of his pain.<p>The makers assert that the project combines real-life legal dramas and action events with international-standard production values. The first-look poster hints at a suspenseful action film, featuring an intense, mysterious central character set against a striking red-and-blue background.</p><p>The project is being directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani.</p>.<p>Well, this isn't the first time producer Amit Jani has courted controversy with his films. He has a history of developing projects around controversial real-life events, including a previous film based on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.</p><p>Reacting to the legal notice, Amit Jani said that the move was meant to intimidate the filmmakers. He alleged that Salman Khan's star power was being used as leverage to force them to back down. </p><p>Meanwhile, neither Salman Khan nor his legal team has issued a public response to Jani's allegations so far.</p>