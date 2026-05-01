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Salman Khan steals the show with cameo as Jiva Mahala in 'Raja Shivaji'

Visuals of the audience celebrating this big reveal are going viral on social media.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 12:37 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood newsRiteish DeshmukhTrendingFilmyzilla

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