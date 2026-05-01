<p>The audience is going gaga over the unexpected reveal of superstar Salman Khan in Riteish Deshmukh’s <em>Raja Shivaji</em>. Essaying the role of Jiva Mahala, Salman’s performance is being hailed as one of the film's "paisa-vasool" moments. His cameo triggered stadium-like cheers on screens.</p><p>Donning a fierce moustache, a traditional turban and a sword-wielding entry, the Bollywood superstar has sent audiences into a frenzy with his cameo in Raja Shivaji.</p>.<p>Visuals of the audience celebrating this big reveal are going viral on social media.The video shows the audience erupting with excitement the moment Salman appears on screen.</p>.<p>Salman's high-octane scene shows him holding a sword to his rival’s neck and delivering the impactful dialogue, “Shivaji nahi, Shivaji Raj mhanaycha,” sending the audience into loud cheers and whistles.</p>.<p>Riteish Deshmukh recently shared a heartwarming conversation about Salman Khan's casting in Raja Shivaji, sharing, “I didn't go to him in this film. We were together on New Year's. He asked me when I was starting to shoot the movie. I said, 'It's starting this month! He said, 'Which role am I playing?'" </p><p>He added, “When informed that no role had been planned for him, Salman Khan reportedly responded, 'No, no, no, you can't make the film without me, I have to be in it."</p><p>Riteish also said how this gesture left him deeply touched, saying, "That sense of warmth and belonging, that emotion... I was thinking that I hadn't really thought it through yet... but he said, 'I should have a role in the film'. Then there was a role... and Salman Khan is also a part of this film."</p><p>On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently juggling two major productions. While he continues to reshoot for <em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace</em> (formerly Battle of Galwan) , Salman has also officially moved on to his next big venture. The actor began filming for Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled action entertainer (working title <em>SVC63</em>) in Mumbai, marking his first-ever collaboration with lady superstar Nayanthara. </p>