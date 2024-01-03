Salman Khan to play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara in 'Bull', spends 3.5 hrs in gym to fit into the character

In 2023, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan ruled the Diwali season with his blockbuster movie Tiger 3. Well, this has indeed piqued the audience's excitement to watch the superstar back on the screens and interestingly, the superstar didn't make his fans wait for long and announced his next with Dharma Productions, titled, Bull.

The team kickstarted the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29, and Salman is undergoing extensive physical prep, even training with paramilitary forces.

DH has learnt that Salman Khan will be seen as a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, which will go on floors in February. Salman will play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives.

The superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training and is spending a minimum of 3.5 hours daily to get into the skin of the character.

Vishnu Varadhan’s directorial Bull will present a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces efficiently neutralised the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s government within hours.