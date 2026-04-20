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Salman Khan to play major role in 'Raja Shivaji', reveals Riteish Deshmukh

In a casual announcement on the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, Riteish revealed that Salman Khan is all set to play a pivotal role in his upcoming historical action drama 'Raja Shivaji'.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 06:23 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanRiteish DeshmukhBollywood filmTrending Now

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