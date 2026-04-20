<p>During a recent episode of <em>Bigg Boss Marathi</em> Season 6, Riteish Deshmukh dropped a bombshell that has now become the talk of the town.</p><p>In a casual announcement, Riteish revealed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a> is all set to play a pivotal role in his upcoming historical action drama <em>Raja Shivaji</em>.</p><p>Riteish's announcement was immediately met with a huge round of applause from the contestants who jumped out of their seats in excitement.</p><p>While not much is revealed about Salman's character but several reports suggest that he might be playing Jiva Mahala. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.</p>.<p>Directed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/riteish-deshmukh">Riteish Deshmukh</a>, the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Boman Irani, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles.</p><p>The historical drama is a biopic on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhosle and retells the story of his fight to achieve Swarajya.</p><p>The musical duo of Ajay–Atul serve as the composers while Santosh Sivan helms the cinematographer's hat.</p><p>Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios, <em>Raja Shivaji</em> is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.</p>.Salman Khan- Vamshi Paidipally movie: Is Arvind Swamy really the villain? What we know so far.<p>Meanwhile, Salman Khan, on the other hand, is busy with <em>Maatrubhumi. </em>The film is rumoured to release in August 2026. Salman's another yet-untitled film with Vamshi Paidipally has also went on floors on April 18. The film stars Nayanthara, marking her first collaboration with Bollywood’s superstar.</p>