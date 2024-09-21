Salman Khan tours Dubai Mall, seeks high-end design inspiration for his upcoming hotel

Salman Khan kept it simple in a blue t-shirt and black flared pants, the sight of their favourite actor caused such excitement among the Dubai crowd that dozens of security had to step in and guide him out.

According to a source, Salman Khan visited Dubai Mall to gather ideas for a hotel project which he's building in Mumbai. His visit to the mall is to get inspiration from its opulent design and architectural details.

“Salman is deeply invested in this project and has been exploring creative concepts to include in his hotel plans, making sure it matches the lavish standards of the international hospitality scene,” said an insider.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.