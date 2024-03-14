Salman Khan trolled after terming 'Laapataa Ladies' Kiran Rao's 'debut as director'

On Thursday, Salman deleted the post from his profile and shared a new one that read, "Just saw Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)."

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh, 'Laapataa Ladies' is a story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped on a train. One is taken away home by the groom, while the other is left stranded at a railway station.