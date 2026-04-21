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Salman Khan undergoes intense high-altitude training in Ladakh for 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'

At 60, the 'Dabangg' of Indian cinema has pushed himself through immense workouts and rigorous physical training to prepare for his high-stakes role in 'Maatrubhumi'.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 14:44 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood news

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