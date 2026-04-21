<p>More than just an actor, Salman Khan is a fitness role model who has spent his life empowering audiences about health and fitness. Salman’s played a huge part in making fitness a mainstream conversation in India, using his own journey to empower fans of all ages to hit the gym and stay in shape.</p><p>While many used several easy ways to showcase their physique, Salman Khan has always been unapologetic about flaunting his toned build and washboard abs. Maintaining that same energy at 60, the <em>Dabangg</em> of Indian cinema has pushed himself through immense workouts and rigorous physical training to prepare for his high-stakes role in <em>Maatrubhumi</em>.</p>.'Dil, Dimag, Jigar Se': Salman Khan announces new project with Dil Raju, Vamshi Paidipally to direct.<p>The teaser itself offered a glimpse into Salman’s intriguing look and striking transformation, which is powerful and raw. The film will reportedly see him in large-scale action sequences and intense combat scenes, which audiences are eagerly looking forward to. Salman underwent extensive preparation, including high-intensity fitness training in high altitudes in Ladakh during the shoot of <em>Maatrubhumi</em>.</p>.Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' to release directly on OTT? Here's what we know.<p>A source close to the production revealed, “Salman Khan underwent a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He trained at extremely high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy-weight sessions. It was easily one of the most gruelling fitness regimens he took on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role.</p><p>What makes this even more incredible is that Salman pushed through all of this despite dealing with multiple injuries. To train with such intensity, discipline, and passion under those conditions… honestly, it’s something only Salman Khan can pull off,” revealed the source.</p>.Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' faces regulatory hurdles, release date uncertain.<p>Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia directing, <em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace</em> promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.</p>