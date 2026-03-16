Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'

The title of Salman Khan's upcoming 'Battle of Galwan' is changed to 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'. The title change was announced with a striking new poster.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Poster of Maatrubhumi

Poster of Maatrubhumi

Credit: Salman/Khan

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 09:08 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanbollywoodMovie

Follow us on :

Follow Us