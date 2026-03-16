<p>The title of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a>'s upcoming <em>Battle of Galwan</em> is changed to <em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.</em></p><p>The makers have announced the new title along with a striking poster.</p><p>In the poster, Salman Khan can be seen peeking from behind a bloodied wooden log with a chain entangled on it.</p><p>The title change comes at a time when the world if already battling conflicts and tensions amid the West Asia war.</p><p>The message, with the new title, is loud and clear - May War Rest in Peace.</p><p>Salman Khan's bold look as a soldier, as seen in the poster, with a clean-shaven face appear strikingly attractive.</p>.<p>The film is inspired by the historic Galwan valley events but the message that the film aims to deliver is much more deeper.</p><p>Many has praised the makers' decision of changing the title at a time when it was much-needed.</p><p>Commenting on Salman Khan's post about the new title, an X user has called the movie an "emotion".</p><p>Another <a href="https://x.com/IPOKrishna/status/2033455597384003640">wrote</a>, "Powerful poster. Looks like another intense performance from Salman Khan. Bhaijaan is back."</p><p>A <a href="https://x.com/PRAVIN0070/status/2033455553603899736">third wrote</a>, "A film may show the reality of the war But wishing for peace shows the real message behind it. Powerful thought."</p>.Salman Khan praises 'Rakkasapuradhol' team, producer Ravi Varma shares special moment .<p>With Apoorva Lakhia helming the director's seat, the movie is an adaptation of the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops that unfolded on June 15, 2020, in the Galwan valley. Salman Khan plays a character inspired by Colonel Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment.</p><p>The film features Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady.</p><p>While the movie is reportedly set for a 2026 release, the poster doesn't reveal any specific date yet.</p>