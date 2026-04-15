<p>Salman Khan’s <em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace</em> (formerly Battle of Galwan) is reportedly facing confusion due to mounting regulatory issues. Buzz has it that the film’s plot has been completely revamped, and now the plot revolves around family bonds and relationships rather than its original cross-border theme.</p><p>Despite a new title and a revised theme, the project remains in a fluid state. The makers have yet to file for a certificate with the CBFC. The production team is reportedly in a "wait-and-see" mode, trying to choose a "smooth release” and is consciously avoiding controversy. As of now, the movie has not been seen by any expert, CBFC, the military authorities or anyone from the Ministry of Defence.</p>.Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' likely delayed, release date pushed to June: report.<p>“At this stage, after making the necessary changes, the team is trying to understand what would be the next steps to ensure its smooth release. No department, whether the Ministry of Defence, the Army, or the CBFC, has seen the film yet,” a source told Midday.</p><p>Following feedback from the Ministry of Defence, nearly 40% of the film has been reshot to remove mentions of China and add fictional backstories and romantic angles starring Chitrangda Singh.</p>.Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'.<p>“Maatrubhumi has not been rewritten from scratch or reshot. In the Mumbai leg, the team shot additional parts depicting family sequences and love stories of a few supporting characters. Now, the makers have shifted the film’s focus to family and relationships, making it a human drama. That said, a bit of the war portions have been retained. But if you remove references to China and Galwan, what is the conflict about? That’s the central question they’re grappling with,” added the source.</p><p>Salman Khan’s highly anticipated project, <em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace,</em> stirred controversy following its teaser release in December 2025. The teaser drew intense scrutiny from Chinese state-affiliated outlets, and even the Global Times issued a sharp reaction, accusing the makers of "distorting facts" and misrepresenting historical or political realities.</p>.'Dil, Dimag, Jigar Se': Salman Khan announces new project with Dil Raju, Vamshi Paidipally to direct.<p>As of mid-April 2026, the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC, and the Ministry of Defence is still reviewing the "sanitized" cut with no official release date locked. Meanwhile, the buzz has it that the film might now be eyeing an Independence Day 2026-week release.</p>.<p><em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace</em> (previously titled <em><strong>Battle of Galwan</strong></em>) is a 2026 Hindi action-drama helmed by director Apoorva Lakhia. Salman Khan plays an Indian Army officer, inspired by the real-life bravery of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, and the film revolves around the events surrounding the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.</p>