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Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' faces regulatory hurdles, release date uncertain

Buzz has it that the film’s plot has been completely revamped, and now the plot revolves around family bonds and relationships rather than its original cross-border theme.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 07:06 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanTrendingFilmyzilla

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