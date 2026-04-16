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Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' to release directly on OTT? Here's what we know

The road to the silver screen for Salman Khan’s 'Maatribhumi' is looking increasingly uncertain as the project remains tangled in a series of obligations.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 06:06 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood newsOTTGalwan ValleyTrendingIndo ChinaFilmyzilla

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