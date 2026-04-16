<p>The road to the silver screen for Salman Khan’s <em>Maatribhumi</em> is looking increasingly uncertain as the project remains tangled in a series of obligations. Even after a significant overhaul by the makers, which included changing the title, implementing creative edits and removing controversial references, the film’s theatrical prospects remain uncertain.</p><p>Speculation is now rife within the industry that the <em>Dabangg</em> star’s latest outing might skip the big screen and might stream on OTT. Several reports suggest that makers are shifting their strategy and planning a direct-to-OTT release.</p>.Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' faces regulatory hurdles, release date uncertain.<p>While there is no official confirmation, this speculation has gained significant attention in the industry and a surge of excitement among Salman Khan fans.</p><p>However, the latest development surrounding the project puts these speculations to rest. </p><p>According to a source close to the movie, Salman Khan is firmly committed to a theatrical release and despite the ongoing issues, he believes that <em>Maatrubhumi</em> is made for the big-screen experience and should reach audiences in cinemas only.</p>.Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' likely delayed, release date pushed to June: report.<p>“Salman continues to be a megastar, and he has mounted Maatrubhumi on a grand scale. It’s a film for the big screen and hence, he and director Apoorva Lakhia are committed to releasing the film theatrically once the issues surrounding the film are resolved,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.</p><p>Fans of Salman Khan can breathe a sigh of relief with this clarification. While some were eager to see the film on OTT, the die-hard Salman Khan fans wanted to enjoy this movie only on the big screen.</p>.'Dil, Dimag, Jigar Se': Salman Khan announces new project with Dil Raju, Vamshi Paidipally to direct.<p>Known for his larger-than-life screen persona, Salman Khan’s films give a different kind of experience in theaters, an experience that OTT platforms can hardly match. Yet, his recent box-office track record has been less than encouraging, with his last blockbuster dating back to 2017.</p><p>As the industry monitors the updates closely, Salman is already moving forward. He has announced his next project with Vamshi Paidipally for a new action film that begins shooting this month.</p>