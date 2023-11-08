Salman Khan's stardom on display: Fan creates illusion art installation as tribute to 'Tiger 3'

The kind of fan base that Salman Khan has across the world is unmatchable. The fans' love for the superstar has no limits and they don't leave any chance to express it.
They are eagerly awaiting his return as Tiger, the OG spy of Bollywood, in Tiger 3. An example of this excitement is an illusion art installation created by a die-hard fan named Sanju Nivangune, an artist, ahead of the release of Tiger 3.
He created the the installation using elements from the Tiger franchise such as miniatures, costumes, film records and reels, etc to recreate Tiger's look. Sanju is a die-hard fan of Salman Khan and has previously created sand art and paper collage art for him. This installation is his boldest attempt.
Salman Khan was also struck after watching Sanju's creation.
Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in cinemas on Diwali - November 12, 2023 - in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.