Salman Khan's Tiger 3 sees a jump in its collection after Cricket World Cup, collects a massive 376 cr

Now that the World Cup has ended, the movie is witnessing a jump in its box office collections and has now reached Rs 376 crore gross worldwide.

Tiger 3 indeed arrived as the highest Diwali day opener ever, becoming one of the best-performing films of Salman Khan's career. As the film faced the World Cup season right from its release, it has certainly proved to successfully set its strong feet.

At the worldwide box office, the film has collected Rs. 376 cr. gross in eight days. The audiences are now to turning to cineplexes in abundance. Despite the World Cup final on Sunday, the film managed to collect a double-digit figure at the box office.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.