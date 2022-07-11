'Salute': Short film on cops' painstaking role during pandemic to release next week

The screening of the short feature film titled ‘Salute,’ which was held at Chamundeshwari Studios here recently, not only had prominent names from the film fraternity, but also a few senior police officials in full attendance.

The short film, which will release on the D Beats YouTube channel next week, aims to dispel societal misconceptions about police officers.

Inspired by real-life events, the film delves into the hardships and anguish faced by the police during the pandemic.

“I wanted to make content based on real incidents. I collected paper cuttings regarding the challenges faced by police officers during the pandemic and the internal challenges they go through,” said Tyagaraj, director and writer of the short film.

Shedding light on the difficulties faced by the officers, retired ACP S K Umesh, who was present during the screening, said, “During Covid, every day was a new challenge. We would encounter a fresh set of troubles every day. We were right there in the front, witnessing numerous things, including people dying.”

Deepak Gowda, philanthropist and producer of the film, said, “The purpose of my films is to increase social awareness. Most people walking into a police station think they have entered the gates of hell. Hopefully, this movie will make people realize that police officers are trying their best. Police are people-friendly and their motto is to ‘protect and serve,’ which is exactly what they do.”

“It is also a personal tribute to my father, who is a retired DSP. Next week the short film will be uploaded on YouTube,” he added.

Umapathy, chairman of KIMS hospital, said, “If we see a single officer commit a mistake, we try to paint everybody with the same brush. They have fought tirelessly through the two years of the pandemic, guarding the streets and saving lives. They have gone the whole length to make sure people follow the rules.”

Talking about the expected impact of the film, Prashanth Sambargi, social activist and Big boss contestant, said, “The film will get the attention it deserves, which can better the working conditions for constables and officers in the force.”