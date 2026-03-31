<p>Actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keerthy-suresh">Keerthy Suresh</a> is undoubtedly one of the most incredibly talented actors in the Indian film industry, winning hearts with her acting, wit, charm and effortless screen presence. While the national award winner is known for her incredible work on screen, she is also known for her wonderful sense of humour, which her fans have seen many times before.</p><p>However, it’s during late nights that her fun side truly shines. While her close friend and actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samantha-ruth-prabhu">Samantha Ruth Prabhu</a> recently talked about how Keerthy is an absolute delight to talk to at 2 AM, calling her the most hilarious person with an incredible wit that makes every conversation with her unforgettable.</p>.Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Alia Bhatt: Actresses turning heads with high-octane action roles.<p>Talking to Galatta Plus, Samantha said, “Keerthy, at 2 am, you have to run away. It’s not like she drinks or anything. But she is like hypermax, and she will destroy in 0.3 seconds. She has an incredible sense of humour. She is the best. She is the funniest, she is the funniest girl I know.”</p><p>It is a side of the star that her fans rarely get to witness. This unexpected revelation about her personal life has sent her followers into a frenzy, with many applauding how incredibly accessible she makes herself for her family and friends.</p><p>Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh and Samantha have a promising and exciting slate lined up, featuring some of the year’s most anticipated films. While Keerthy is getting ready for the big release of <em>Raftaar</em> on July 24, 2026. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy with her self-produced Telugu action-drama <em>Maa Inti Bangaaram</em>, scheduled for a worldwide release on May 15, 2026.</p>