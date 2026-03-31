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Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Keerthy Suresh 'The most hilarious 2 am person'

While the national award winner is known for her incredible work on screen, she is also known for her wonderful sense of humour, which her fans have seen many times before.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 12:11 IST
Entertainment NewsSamantha Ruth PrabhuTrendingkeerthy suresh

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