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Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy with husband Raj Nidimoru, reveals she's going on maternity break

Samantha's pregnancy rumours were initially fueled by a viral paparazzi video in which Samantha was seen celebrating the success of her recent film with husband Raj.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 04:48 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 04:48 IST
Entertainment NewspregnancySamantha Ruth PrabhuTrendingFilmyzilla

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