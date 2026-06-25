Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy with husband Raj Nidimoru, reveals she's going on maternity break

<p>After days of rumours, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samantha-ruth-prabhu">Samantha Ruth Prabhu</a> has officially confirmed her pregnancy and announced that she will be going on maternity break soon.</p><p>Samantha's pregnancy rumours were initially fueled by a viral paparazzi video in which Samantha was seen celebrating the success of her recent film with husband Raj.</p><p>In the video, Samantha, who was wearing a basic white Tee with blue jeans, was seen with a slight bump on her tummy which many speculated was a baby bump.</p><p>Now, the <em>Mersi</em> actor has made the news public at the success event of <em>Maa Inti Bangaaram</em> in Hyderabad on June 24.</p>.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child: Report.<p>Speaking to the media during the event, Samantha shared that she plans to take a short break from work for a while after completing her current commitments.</p><p>She added that following the success of <em>Maa Inti Bangaaram</em>, she would need to take a short break because of her condition and announced she would be going on maternity leave. </p><p>“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.</p><p>However, she assured fans that she will be back soon.</p><p>The announcement was met with cheers as Samantha thanked everyone for their wishes.</p><p>Samantha's husband Raj Nidimoru, who produced the film along with Samantha and Himank Duvvuru under their production banner Tralala Moving Pictures, was also seated beside Samantha at the success meet. </p><p>As Samantha shared the happy news, Raj was seen smiling proudly.</p><p>Several reports suggest that Samantha is in her first trimester and is expected to welcome her baby later this year.</p>.Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide.<p><strong>Maa Inti Bangaaram's success</strong></p><p>Directed by Nandini Reddy, <em>Maa Inti Bangaaram</em> was released on June 19. </p><p>Since then, the film has earned over Rs 50 crore worldwide.</p><p>The film features Samantha as Swarna, an ex-assassin trying to escape her violent past to live a peaceful, domestic life. </p><p>While Swarna tries hard to pretend to be the perfect daughter-in-law, chaos unfolds as she finds herself to be a complete misfit in the traditional household. </p><p>The quirky comedy action drama is also receiving positive reviews from fans and critics, alike, and has already drawn massive crowds into theaters on the strength of a solo woman lead.</p>