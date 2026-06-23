Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samantha-ruth-prabhu">Samantha Ruth Prabhu's</a> <em>Maa Inti Bangaaram </em>is roaring at the box office.</p><p>The female-led film has already grossed Rs 50 crore worldwide. It has also become Samantha's first highest solo grosser surpassing her previous films <em>U-Turn</em> (2018), <em>Oh! Baby</em> (2019) and <em>Yashoda</em> (2022).</p><p>Taking to X, Samantha shared the announcement of the new milestone. Sharing a poster of the film, she wrote, "Your love means the world to me Thank you #MaaIntiBangaaram."</p><p>Samantha's production house Tralala Moving Pictures also shared the announcement on X.</p><p>"50 CRORES IN RECORD TIME #MaaIntiBangaaram collects a gross of over 50 CRORES WORLDWIDE IN JUST 4 DAYS," they wrote.</p>.'Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen': Samantha Ruth Prabhu.<p>Directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures, the film was released on June 19.</p><p>The film stars Samantha in the lead role of Swarna/Jhansi along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. </p>.'Maa Inti Bangaaram' movie review: Gold with a few scratches.<p><strong>Samantha humbled by the response</strong></p><p>On June 20, a day after the film's release, In a post shared on X, Samantha thanked the audience and said she is feeling glad after seeing how well her film has been received.</p><p>She wrote on X, "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release."</p><p>She added, "The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve."</p><p>The film features Samantha as an ex-assassin trying to escape her violent past to live a peaceful, domestic life. </p><p>While Swarna tries hard to pretend to be the perfect daughter-in-law, chaos unfolds as she finds herself to be a complete misfit in the traditional household.</p><p>The quirky comedy action drama is also receiving positive reviews from the fans and critics.</p>