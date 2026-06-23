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Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

The female-led film has already grossed Rs 50 crore worldwide. It has also become Samantha's highest solo grosser surpassing her previous films 'U-Turn' (2018), 'Oh! Baby' (2019) and 'Yashoda' (2022).
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:05 IST
Entertainment Newsbox officeSamantha Ruth PrabhuTrendingFilmyzilla

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