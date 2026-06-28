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Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' sequel announced; Raj Nidimoru promises 'double the fun'

Samantha, who has more than one reason to celebrate at the moment, is currently basking in the success of the film as it has already crossed Rs 70 crore worldwide.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 12:58 IST
Entertainment NewsSamantha Ruth PrabhuTrendingsequelFilmyzilla

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