Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' sequel announced; Raj Nidimoru promises 'double the fun'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samantha-ruth-prabhu">Samantha Ruth Prabhu's </a><em>Maa Inti Bangaaram</em> is going strong at the box office. Samantha, who has more than one reason to celebrate at the moment, is currently basking in the success of the film as it has already crossed Rs 70 crore worldwide.</p><p>Given the audience love and the impressive box office run, a sequel to the film has been already announced.</p><p>In a video shared on Instagram by Samantha's production banner Tralala Moving Pictures, producer Raj Nidimoru, who is also Samantha's husband, has made the much-anticipated announcement.</p>.Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide.<p>The surprise came during the success meet in Visakhapatnam on June 27.</p><p>Confirming that a sequel is already in the pipeline, Raj announced, "I already have an idea in my mind. The same team will work on it. For the first time, I am inspired to make another part. It will have double the fun and double the excitement. I will come back and tell you more about it later."</p><p>The clip was then shared on social media with the caption, "#MaaIntiBangaaram SEQUEL ANNOUNCED at the Success Meet in Vizag."</p>.'Humbling': Samantha Ruth Prabhu glad that audiences are embracing female-led 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'.<p>Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film stars Samantha in the lead role of Swarna/Jhansi along with Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi. </p><p>The film features Samantha as an ex-assassin trying to escape her violent past to live a peaceful, domestic life. While Swarna tries hard to pretend to be the perfect daughter-in-law, chaos unfolds as she finds herself to be a complete misfit in the traditional household. Later, she has to return to her ways as her past comes to haunt her new family.</p><p>Ever since its release on June 19, the quirky comedy action drama is receiving positive reviews from the fans and critics, alike.</p>.Sunita Ahuja candidly speaks about Govinda's affairs; jokes about shooting incident on 'Lock Upp' Season 2.<p><strong>Samantha announced pregnancy</strong></p><p>Rumours of Samantha's pregnancy were rife as she was spotted with a baby bump during the celebration of <em>Maa Inti Bangaaram's</em> success in a viral paparazzi video.</p><p>After days of speculation, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy at the success meet of the film on June 24.</p><p>Speaking to the media during the event, Samantha shared that she plans to take a short break from work for a while after completing her current commitments.</p><p>“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave,” Samantha said.</p><p>However, she assured fans that she will be back soon with another film.</p>