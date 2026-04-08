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Samay Raina announces 'India's Got Latent' Season 2: Will the comedian be able to revive the controversial show?

With the raging controversy around Season 1, will Raina be treading on eggshells with new season? Doesn't seem so. After all, one can expect anything but caution from Raina.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 07:15 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Samay Raina</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Samay Raina

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Published 08 April 2026, 07:15 IST
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