<p>"I don't think Season 1 of my show could have ended on a better high note than this."</p><p>All it took Samay Raina was just this one-liner to stir up a tornado on social media.</p><p>Loud cheers, a huge round of unending applause and whistles welcomed the quirky and witty <em>India's Got Latent</em> Season 2 announcement by Raina.</p><p>But with the raging controversy around Season 1, will Raina be treading on eggshells with new season? Doesn't seem so. After all, one can expect anything but caution from Raina.</p><p>In his new comedy special, <em>Still Alive, </em>which marks his comeback after more than a year<em>, </em>Raina announced the new season while also discussing the controversy that led to the show's death on YouTube.</p><p>"<em>Show toh main vapas launga bhai kyunki maza aata tha vo show karne mein</em>," Raina said.</p><p>And the highlight of the evening was Raina, who is known for making people laugh in the most serious situations, teared up while revisiting the time of the controversy and the impact of it on his and his colleagues' lives.</p><p>Not to mention, this is the first time a comedy special has left people teary-eyed.</p>.'Still Alive': Samay Raina announces comeback with new comedy special after 'India's Got Latent' controversy.<h3>Will Season 1 controversy affect Season 2's content?</h3><p>It looks quite the opposite.</p><p>In Raina's words, the new season will be a wild ride. No filters and no edits just raw, intense comedy.</p><p>Raina insisted that one only gets to see the soft, edited versions of comedy on the internet but his show will be far from it, making the crowd go crazy.</p>.<h3>Can Raina revive the controversial show?</h3><p>The answer lies in the crowd's claps, YouTube's comments under the comedy special and the building anticipation as seen on X.</p><p>"Comeback is always bigger than the setback," a fan wrote on X, while another said, "The supreme leader is back and how!?"</p><p>One user wrote, "umm season 2 is coming i used survive my bad days on that ngl....thank you bhai."</p><p>Another fan commented, "India’s got latent 2!!!! The time has come, lesgo."</p><p>While people are eagerly waiting for the new season, it won't be wrong to say that given the cheers for the announcement, Season 2 holds potential to breakthrough the Season 1 controversy and make a comeback with equal, if not more, excitement.</p><p>And as Raina believes, the controversy helped Season 1 to end on a high note. </p><p>That said, Raina's comedy special also acted as his image cleanser with people sympthasizing and empathasizing with him. This does imply a good comeback for the show, if not better.</p>.'Contraceptive for creativity': Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia for 'milking' 'India's Got Latent' row.<h3>What did Raina say in the comedy special?</h3><p>Raina had dropped some bombshell revelations in <em>Still Alive.</em></p><p>From revealing that Allahbadia had asked the controversial questions 8 times out of which only one was kept to exposing that he had asked several inappropriate questions during the show which were chopped off during editing, Raina had no plans on holding back while addressing the controversy.</p><p>"<em>Main tumhe maa ki kasam sach batata hoon. Uss episode main Beer Biceps ne voh sawal 8 baar poocha tha. Aur iske alawa bhi kayi ant shant sawaal poochhe the usne. Toh ab jab maine edit dekha na, maine kaha, ‘Yeh toh bohot gandi baatein kari hain isne ,"</em> Raina revealed. <em>(</em>I swear on my mother, I am telling you the truth. In that episode, Beer Biceps asked that question eight times. And apart from that, he also asked a lot of random, inappropriate questions. So when I saw the edit, I said, 'He has said some really inappropriate things).</p><p>Only time will tell if Raina learns from the controversy and be mindful or if he stays true to his free spirit and let comedy do it's magic in the new season.</p>