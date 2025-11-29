<p>The makers of the Kannada crime drama, Mango Pachcha, released the first single from the movie last week. The film marks actor Sanchith Sanjeev’s debut and is directed by first time director Viveka. It has music composed by Charan Raj. </p><p>The song, titled ‘Hasravva’, has a catchy tune paired with quirky, metaphorical lyrics written by Viveka and Sharath Vasistha (also the film’s editor). ‘Hasravva’, which translates to ‘green lady’, offers a peek into the film’s theme and has left viewers intrigued. </p>.<p>The song has a whimsical look and the shot of Sanchith — who plays the titular character Pachcha — walking down a flight of stairs with the Star of Mysore sign in the background, has left fans impressed. Director Viveka reveals that he had envisioned this shot nearly eight years ago — long before the film was even written.</p><p>“It was shot near K R Circle in Mysuru. It’s a very busy junction, and that building where we filmed used to be my hangout spot when I lived in the city. Every time I saw the Star of Mysore board, I used to think: ‘If I ever make a movie, I want my protagonist to walk down those stairs.’ That has finally become a reality, and I’m happy people are liking it,” he tells DH.</p>.‘Thithi’ director Raam Reddy returns to working with non-actors.<p>Saregama Music has acquired the film’s audio rights and the makers describe it as a “landmark deal”, claiming it is the highest ever for a debut actor and director.</p><p>Set in Mysuru, Mango Pachcha traces events in the early to mid 2000s that lead to the rise of an underdog. Sanchith plays a DVD shop owner. The makers earlier released the film’s teaser, which has a distinct colour palette and a vintage aesthetic. </p><p>The movie is presented by Kichcha Sudeepa and is produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner KRG Studios and Priya Sudeep of Supriyanvi Picture Studio. It has Shekhar Chandra as the cinematographer and Vishwas Kashyap as the art director. </p><p>Mango Pachcha will be released on January 15 on the occasion of Makara Sankranti.</p>