Sanjay Dutt announces he's taking a break from work

Sanjay Dutt announces he's taking a break from work

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 12 2020, 07:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 07:12 ist
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Credit: DH File Photo

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has announced a short break from films for treatment of an unspecified ailment. 

"Hi friends... I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.  With your love and good wishes,  I will be back soon," he said. 

Also read — Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer
 

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, veteran trade expert Komal Nahta said in a tweet. 

Sanju Baba (61), as he is popularly known, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, last Saturday after he complained of breathlessness. His Covid-19 test report was negative. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sanjay Dutt
Mumbai
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

 