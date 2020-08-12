Sanjay Dutt announces he's taking a break from work

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has announced a short break from films for treatment of an unspecified ailment.

"Hi friends... I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he said.

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, veteran trade expert Komal Nahta said in a tweet.

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.https://t.co/IBc6j2XchZ — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 11, 2020

Sanju Baba (61), as he is popularly known, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, last Saturday after he complained of breathlessness. His Covid-19 test report was negative. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.