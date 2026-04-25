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Sanjay Dutt unveils 'Khalnayak Returns' with intense first look

The makers unveiled a teaser of 'Khalnayak Returns' in a special event, with Sanjay Dutt reprising his iconic role of Ballu in a rugged new avatar.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 06:36 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingSanjay DuttFilmyzilla

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