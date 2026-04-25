<p>Bollywood’s ultimate "Bad Boy" is back! Sanjay Dutt gave his fans a sweet surprise by officially unveiling the teaser for <em>Khalnayak Returns</em>. Decades after the cult classic propelled him to global superstardom as the legendary Ballu, the actor is reviving his most iconic role. This fiery reveal has sent social media into a frenzy, marking the grand return of Sanjay Dutt that elevated his stardom to a new level.</p><p>Sanjay Dutt's Three Dimension Motion Pictures and Aksha Kamboj's Aspect Entertainment have successfully acquired the <em>Khalnayak</em> film rights from Subhash Ghai and the sequel is backed by Jio Studios.</p><p>The makers unveiled a teaser of <em>Khalnayak Returns</em> in a special event, with Sanjay Dutt reprising his iconic role of Ballu in a rugged new avatar.</p>.<p>The 66-year-old actor thanked Subhash Ghai for allowing him to make “<em>Khalnayak</em>” again. “The journey of ‘Khalnayak’ has been long, and without Subhash ji it wouldn’t have been possible. He is a legend and the man of entertainment. He will be part of this ‘Khalnayak’,” Dutt told reporters at the event. </p><p>In jail, I asked everyone around me who will be interested to watch it. And the 4,000 inmates said they all would. I asked all of them to write one page about it, and it took me a while to read all the 4,000 pages. When I came out on parole, I asked Subhash sir to go through it. After that, he said it should be made,” Dutt said. </p><p>Subhash Ghai said he is very happy that the actor is making <em>Khalnayak Returns</em>. “It was his inner wish and passion of Sanju and Maanyata to make this. I’m sure it’s going to be a better. I’m always there to be of any help,” the filmmaker said.</p><p>The 1993 original, a Subhash Ghai masterpiece, remains a cult classic of 90s cinema that started the journey of the "anti-hero" genre. While the film’s legendary trio—Sanjay Dutt as menacing Ballu, Jackie Shroff as righteous Ram and Madhuri Dixit as undercover Ganga received widespread praise, the sequel has a surprisingly personal origin.</p><p>Sanjay Dutt shared that the seeds for the next chapter were actually sown during his time in prison, where he spent his days reimagining Ballu's journey and developing the script for a follow-up.</p>