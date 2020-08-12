Sanjay Dutt to fly to US for treatment; Wife Maanayata says 'God has yet again chosen to test us'

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will fly to the United States for treatment.

Social media platforms were flooded with messages and wishes for the 61-year-old actor, lovingly called Sanju Baba.

Dutt is the son of Bollywood's star couple, Nargis and Sunil Dutt, who have both passed away.

However, the Dutt family had not described the nature of illness but admitted that he was facing health issues.

The actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday for breathlessness. He tested negative for coronavirus.

Dutt was discharged on Tuesday evening, after which he announced a break from films.

"Hi friends... I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he said on Twitter and Instagram.

Around midnight, veteran trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted about the nature of the illness.

"Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery....Not the new dreaded ‘C’ (Coronavirus), it’s the other dreaded ‘C’, Cancer, that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with. While praying for his speedy recovery, you might want to know more details," Nahta said.

On Wednesday, Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt expressed her gratitude to all well-wishers and requested fans not to believe in rumours.

"We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support," she said in a statement.

The Dutt-family asserted that he would fight back.

"Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead.All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity," she said.

The actor's daughter Trishala is currently in the United States.

His wife, Maanayata and their twin kids - Iqra and Shahraan are reportedly in Dubai.

Dutt, a veteran with over 100 films, lost his mother Nargis Dutt to cancer and first wife Richa Sharma to brain tumour in 1996.

On the work front, Dutt is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. He will also star in "K.G.F Chapter 2" and "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Last year, the actor had featured in three movies Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".