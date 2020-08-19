Sanjay Dutt to undergo initial treatment in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, will have his initial treatment in Mumbai and then travel abroad depending on the Covid-19 situation.

The 61-year-old was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra following breathlessness after which he was diagnosed with cancer.

He is now under treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri.

"For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid-19 situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben Hospital," the actor's wife Maanayata said in a statement past midnight.

"Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well," she said on behalf of the Dutt family.

As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace, she said.

"We are going to go about our life as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in," said Maanayata.

The family requested fans to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let doctors continue their work.

"We will update you all regularly with his progress.....Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents," she said.

"In these trying times, unfortunately, I have been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to my home quarantine which ends in a couple of days. Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run Cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort," the statement read.