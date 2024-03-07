Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches music label

"Music brings me great joy and peace. It's an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label Bhansali Music."

"I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music," Bhansali said in a statement.

In 2022, the director released his first original music album, Sukoon.

Bhansali is looking forward to the premiere of his Netflix series Heeramandi. His next feature film is Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.