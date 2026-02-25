<p>Online reports have been circulating that filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-leela-bhansali">Sanjay Leela Bhansali</a> suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized. It was reported that Bhansali was taken to a hospital in Mumbai after experiencing severe chest pain earlier today.</p><p>The rumour quickly spread on social media, sparking concerns among his fans. His representatives have officially confirmed that SLB is doing fine and issued a statement that denied the reports and clarified that they were entirely false. Bhansali, who celebrated his 63rd birthday yesterday, is in good health and doing well.</p><p>“Reports about SLB being hospitalised are completely false and baseless. There is no truth to them. We request you to kindly refrain from carrying any such stories, as they have no verified source,” his team said. Further, Bhansali’s team urged fans not to fall for these false reports.</p>.Deeply honoured to represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade: Sanjay Leela Bhansali.<p>Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the celebrated names in Indian cinema and is best known for delivering hits like <em>Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Guzaarish, Ram-Leela, Gangubai Kathiawadi</em> and others. This talented filmmaker has not just entertained the audience but changed filmmaking with his distinct style. At present, the filmmaker is completely immersed in <em>Love and War</em>, his upcoming film starring acting powerhouses <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranbir-kapoor">Ranbir Kapoor</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alia-bhat">Alia Bhatt</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vicky-kaushal">Vicky Kaushal</a>.</p><p>Expected for a late 2026 release, it is said to be a contemporary romantic drama centered on a love triangle. While many have called the project a modern-day reimagining of Raj Kapoor’s 1964 epic Sangam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has clarified that this is no direct remake. Instead, the film draws inspiration from that classic framework to dive into a fresh, original story. Set against the backdrop of a fictional <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/conflict">conflict</a>, Love and War focuses on the intricate dance of complex relationships and the heavy weight of sacrifice.</p>