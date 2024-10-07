Saoirse Ronan says Greta Gerwig hasn't approached her yet for 'Narnia' movies

<p>Los Angeles: Actor Saoirse Ronan said she hasn't been approached by filmmaker Greta Gerwig yet to star in the reimagining of <em>The Chronicles of Narnia,</em> popular fantasy films based on novels by CS Lewis.</p>.<p>There was speculation that Ronan and Gerwig, who previously collaborated on two films <em>Lady Bird</em> and <em>Little Women,</em> are teaming up once again for the upcoming <em>Narnia </em>movies for Netflix.</p>.<p>"I mean, there isn’t, like, no truth to it. She hasn’t asked me yet. She’s writing it," she told host Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show.</p>.Zendaya says 'Euphoria' season 3 will have time jump.<p>“But we have the kind of relationship where I just sort of go to her and I say, ‘So I’ll be in this, just so you know.’ And she takes some time to think about it and then she goes, ‘OK.’ But she honestly hasn’t asked me about Narnia — I think she’s so wrapped up in writing it right now,” Ronan quipped.</p>.<p>While Gerwig earned both acclaim and box office success with her last directorial <em>Barbie </em>(2023), Ronan is already generating Oscar buzz with her performance in <em>The Outrun.</em> </p>