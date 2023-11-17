'Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B' movie review: Slick production values in a sluggish sequel

There is a hero, there is a heroine. They are in love. They dream of a beautiful life together. Circumstances force them apart. Heroine marries another man. That was Side A.

Hero is upset and depressed. He meets a sex worker and finds solace in her. But he cannot forget the love of his life. That is Side B. Devdas was published in 1917 but it has become a frequently used template, as in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.

What is director Hemanth Rao trying to tell us through the character of Soma, played by Ramesh Indira? That there are insane sorts who like to trouble people for no reason? Soma shares a love-hate relationship with hero Manu, but nowhere do we get a clue about what motivates his mischief. The second half is steered by Soma’s actions to trigger Manu. It looks like a cat and mouse game. Soma even remarks, “We’re like Tom and Jerry.”