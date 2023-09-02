Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Well-written, laidback love story

The prison meetings and the court dates were what moved me — they vaguely reminded me of the infamous Daniel-Petra prison love story and Banojyotsna's long distance relationship with activist and political prisoner Umar Khalid. But Priya’s prison visits don’t amount to anything. She does everything in her strength to help him. But, suddenly, the focus shifts entirely to Manu and how he grapples with the situation inside the prison. From a love story with the girl in focus, the film changes tracks to make way for a sequel.