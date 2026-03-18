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Sara Ali Khan can enter Badrinath & Kedarnath after submitting proof of Sanatan faith, says BKTC

A few days ago, the BKTC had unanimously approved a proposal to ban the entry of non-Sanatanis into the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple complexes.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 08:52 IST
Entertainment NewsKedarnath TempleSara Ali KhanFilmyzilla

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