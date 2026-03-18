<p>The Badrinath actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sara-ali-khan">Sara Ali Khan</a> is known for her devotion to Lord Shiva, making temple visits whenever possible. Her annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath is much anticipated by her followers, who enjoy the pictures she posts from her trips. However, a fresh mandate by BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi asking her to provide an affidavit declaring her Sanatan faith in order to gain access to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples is grabbing all attention.</p><p>"Those (non-Hindus) who have faith in Sanatan Dharma—and who provide a written declaration stating, 'I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva'—are all welcome," said Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Dwivedi while talking to the media in Dehradun.</p><p>A few days ago, the BKTC had unanimously approved a proposal to ban the entry of non-Sanatanis into the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple complexes.</p><p>This move by the BKTC chairman has puzzled netizens, with several coming forward in support of Sara Ali Khan.</p>.Entry of non-Hindus to Badrinath, Kedarnath to be barred from this year.<p>“Is this where we are heading now...?? I will not be allowed to enter the Badrinath & Kedarnath temple??,” a user wrote.</p><p>Another one wrote, “I am an atheist born in a Hindu family. Will they stop me?”</p><p>“This is humiliating. My religion never accepted segregation,” said another user on X.</p>.<p>However, nearly 24 hours after Dwivedi’s statement, the situation remains unchanged, with no official response from Sara Ali Khan. The BKTC has similarly stayed silent, offering no further updates on how or when this new entry rule will be enforced for high-profile devotees.</p>.Demand for banning entry of non-Hindus in Uttarakhand temples gains momentum.<p>On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is busy with her upcoming project <em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do</em> scheduled for a May 2026 release. Her upcoming calendar also features a gritty thriller with Sidharth Malhotra and a potential reunion project with filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, keeping fans eager for her next big screen move.</p>