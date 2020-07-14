Sara Ali Khan's driver tests Covid-19 positive

Sara Ali Khan's driver tests Covid-19 positive, actor says she tested negative

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 14 2020, 11:37 ist
Sara Ali Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday said her driver has tested positive for coronavirus while she and her family members tested negative.

Sara, who lives with actor-mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim said her family and the domestic staff were taking necessary precautions.

"My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone," the 24 year-old actor said.

Recently, both Sara and Ibrahim were spotted visiting actor-father Saif Ali Khan's house.

The news comes days after four members of the Bachchan family, including megastar Amitabh, actor-son Abhishek, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are currently at Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya are quarantined at home.

 

