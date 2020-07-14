Sara Ali Khan's driver tests Covid-19 positive, actor says she tested negative

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday said her driver has tested positive for coronavirus while she and her family members tested negative.

The actor shared the news via her Instagram handle

Sara, who lives with actor-mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim said her family and the domestic staff were taking necessary precautions.

"My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone," the 24 year-old actor said.

Recently, both Sara and Ibrahim were spotted visiting actor-father Saif Ali Khan's house.

The news comes days after four members of the Bachchan family, including megastar Amitabh, actor-son Abhishek, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are currently at Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya are quarantined at home.