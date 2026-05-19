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Sarcastic Ilaiyaraaja reference from 'Karuppu' to be removed, makers issue apology

The movie marks a massive theatrical comeback for the actor, giving him his first genuine box office blockbuster in 12 years since 2013's 'Singham 2'.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 06:25 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 06:25 IST
EntertainmentTrendingsuriyaEntertinment NewsTrishaIlaiyaraajaTrending Now

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