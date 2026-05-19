<p>Despite being a troubled production plagued by financial hurdles and constant delays, <em>Karuppu</em> completely turned its fortunes around post-release to become one of the highest-rated films of Suriya’s career. The movie marks a massive theatrical comeback for the actor, giving him his first genuine box office blockbuster in 12 years since 2013's <em>Singham 2</em>.</p><p>However, amid the soaring box office numbers, the film is in the news for all wrong reasons. Director R J Balaji’s satirical takes on industry icons, specifically targeting legendary composer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ilayaraaja">Ilaiyaraaja</a>, actor Ajith Kumar and others, triggered online criticism.</p>.'Karuppu' box office collection: Suriya-Trisha starrer storms past Rs 100 crore globally.<p>The makers wasted no time in addressing the controversy and released an official apology to Ilaiyaraaja. They said the sarcastic dialogue would be immediately cut or modified, reassuring fans and the industry that they had absolutely no intention of causing anyone harm.</p><p>In their official statement, Dream Warrior Pictures wrote:</p><p>“Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music, which has inspired generations and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world.</p><p>We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in <em>Karuppu</em> has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments.</p>.<p>There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him.</p><p>However, we deeply value and respect his feelings and, as a gesture of our regard, we have decided to remove/modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film.</p><p>We extend our sincere regards and continue to hold him in the highest respect.</p><p>Dream Warrior Pictures”</p>.<p>Netizens are hailing the move, flooding social media with praise for the makers' mature gesture to fix the issue.</p><p>Meanwhile, <em>Karuppu</em> is maintaining a phenomenal grip on the ticket windows with rock-solid weekday collections. </p><p>Trade analysts and industry insiders project that if this sensational run continues, the Suriya-starrer is comfortably on track to cross the Rs 200 crore mark globally in its opening week.</p>.<p>Backed by S R Prabhu and S R Prakash Babu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, <em>Karuppu</em> is directed by R J Balaji. The movie stars Suriya, Trisha, R J Balaji, Natty Natraj, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in key roles. The movie continues to run successfully at theaters.</p>