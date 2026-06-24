Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Sardar 2' release date announced: Karthi starrer to lock horns with Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali'

Sardar 2, the sequel to the 2022 hit film, is all set to release in theatres on September 10.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 11:21 IST
Entertainment Newsvijay deverakondaRashmika MandannakarthiYashTrendingtoxicNew filmFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us