'Sardar 2' release date announced: Karthi starrer to lock horns with Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali'

<p>The much-anticipated sequel to PS Mithran's spy action-thriller starring Karthi has locked in a release date.</p><p><em>Sardar 2</em>, the sequel to the 2022 hit film, is all set to release in theatres on September 10.</p><p>This means the film will have to face a direct clash with <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-devarakonda">Vijay Deverakonda</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashmika-mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna's</a> <em>Ranabaali</em>.</p><p>Karthi announced the release date of the film on June 24.</p><p>Taking to X, Karthi posted a short video sharing the glimpse of the movie. </p><p>"#Sardar2 ARRIVES…Worldwide in theatres on September 10!,"he wrote in the caption.</p><p>The short video features Karthi standing with a gun in his hand as a blast is happening in the background.</p><p>Karthi plays a dual role in the film as the titular character Agent Sardar, alias Chandra Bose and a younger character named Vijay Prakash.</p>.'Dharman': Rajinikanth reveals why film with Kamal Haasan faced triple director shake-up as title & first-look poster unveiled.<p>Produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, the film stars Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan reprising their roles from the first movie, along with SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath playing key roles.</p><p>The first film in the franchise earned Rs 84.50 crore worldwide and became Karthi's one of the highest grossing movies.</p><p>While both <em>Sardar 2</em> and <em>Ranabaali</em> will be locking horns at the box office, they will also have to face <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/actor-yash">Yash's</a> most-anticipated film <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. </em>Although, <em>Toxic</em> will be released days before on August 26, it is expected to have a long run at the box office.</p><p><em>Toxic</em> boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.</p>