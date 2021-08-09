'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' teaser review: A treat for Mahesh Babu fans

Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Monday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, creating a great deal of buzz on social media. The video features the actor in a 'massy' avatar that caters to his die-hard fans. In fact, everything about it--right from the production values to the background music-- appears to be better than expected. Here are the key takeaways from the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser.

Mass mania

Mahesh Babu essayed the mass characters in films such as Athadu, Pokiri and Businessman which became reasonably popular. While films such as Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi too had action scenes, the focus was more on the message. The teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata suggests that it will be along the lines of the star's 'massier' outings.

Keerthy Suresh leaves an impact

The teaser of Mahesh Babu's last films Sarileru Neekevvaru garnered a fair deal of attention but left a section of the audience a bit disappointed as it did not feature even a passing shot of the leading lady. This, however, isn't the case with Sarkaru Vaari Paata as Keerthy Suresh gets ample scope in the teaser, which suggests that her chemistry with 'Prince' will be an important aspect of the movie.

The star garnered a fair deal of attention when she bagged the National Award for her work in Mahanati but buffered setbacks when films such as Sandakozhi 2, Saamy 2, Penguin, Rang De and Miss India did not quite live up to expectations. It remains to be seen wether Sarkaru Vaari Paata ends her dry spell.

A new beginning

Parasuram hit the proverbial jackpot with his last release Geetha Govindam, a romantic comedy that catered to the 'Gen Y' crowd. The story revolved around the nok-jhok between a two young lovers and did not really have any scope for mass elements. movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is apparently a complete departure from the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer. Judging by the teaser, the director has been to create an aura around the character, which is the foundation stone of a commercial potboiler.

Sankranti clash confirmed

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is set to clash at the box office with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam this Sankranti. The 'First Glimspse' of the biggie made a solid impact as it featured the Baahubali hero in a classy uber cool, which appealed to those who liked his work in Darling. The teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata suggests that the flick is set in a completely different space when compared to the 'soft' Radhe Shyam. If this is indeed the case, both films might find good patronage at the box office.