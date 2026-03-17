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'Sarke Chunar' song from 'KD: The Devil' removed after NHRC's notice against vulgar lyrics

The makers decided to remove the song following severe backlash from netizens and a legal notice from NHRC against the use of obscene visuals and vulgar lyrics.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 08:05 IST
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentKarnataka NewsKarnatakaTrendingsongTrending NowDhruva Sarjavulgar lyricsobscene video

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