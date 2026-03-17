<p>Just a day after its release, the Hindi version of <em>‘Sarse ninna seraga sarse’</em> (<em>Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Sarke</em> in Hindi) from Dhruva Sarja’s <em>KD: The Devil </em>featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi has been removed from YouTube and other streaming platforms. However, the Kannada version is still available on YouTube.</p><p>The makers decided to remove the song following severe backlash from netizens and a legal notice from National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the use of obscene visuals and vulgar lyrics.</p><p>The controversy around the song intensified when, according to an ANI report, Advocate Vineet Jindal approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song. </p><p>The application alleged that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors. The complaint was also marked to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.</p><p>The Kannada film, directed by Prem — known for big hits like <em>Jogi </em>and <em>Excuse Me</em> — launched the item number ‘Sarse ninna seraga sarse’ released. Soon after it's release, it faced severe criticism by netizens who pointed out the obscene visuals and extremely vulgar and sexual lyrics. </p>.‘Vulgar, regressive’: Netizens slam song from Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD:The Devil’.<p>“The most vulgar song ever produced in India,” a netizen posted on X on Sunday.</p><p>Another user recalled legendary Kannada lyricists like Chi Udayashankar, Hunasuru Krishnamurthy, Hamsalekha and Jayant Kaikini and lamented the dire state of Kannada film songs today. The suggestive choreography is also facing criticism.</p><p>The dance bar number was also released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.</p><p>Several celebrities including singer Armaan Malik and cricketer Harbhajan Singh have called out the song and have questioned Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi for choosing to be a part of such a song.</p><p>Another song from KD: The Devil, ‘Annthamma jodetthu kano’, released in December, also has questionable lines in its lyrics — ‘rande mundera kannu, nimmele beeldirli kanro'. This translates to, ‘May the evil eyes of prostitutes and widows not fall on you.</p><p>The producers said it was colloquial usage but critics say pop culture should not normalise old prejudices.</p><p>This is not the first time a film by KVN Productions has attracted controversy. Previously, Yash-starrer <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Adults</em> also received backlash for obscene scenes in one of its promotional videos.</p>