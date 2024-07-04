Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar join cast of Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar'

"We're elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar. Happy to collaborate with our very own @prateikbabbar once again! "And we can't wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025 @BeingSalmanKhan @iamRashmika @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025," the post read.