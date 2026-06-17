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'Sathyavan Savithiri': Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin lock horns in courtroom battle

This courtroom thriller steers her right back into the heavy, performance-centric solo characters that cemented her reputation following her Mahanati win.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 11:40 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaTamil CinemaTrendingMalayalam cinemakeerthy sureshcourtroomFilmyzilla

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