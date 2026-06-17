'Sathyavan Savithiri': Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin lock horns in courtroom battle

<p>National Award winner Keerthy Suresh is returning to intense dramatic cinema with her next courtroom thriller, <em>Sathyavan Savithiri</em>. Ending weeks of intense rumour, producers Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions officially confirmed that the movie is all set to release in theaters worldwide on July 24, 2026. </p><p>The high-profile announcement was paired with an eye-catching promotional poster shared by Keerthy herself. The post has triggered a wave of excitement among the fans.</p><p>Directed by newcomer Praveen S. Vijay, Sathyavan Savithiri narrates the journey of an idealistic defense lawyer (Suresh) caught in a profound professional crisis.</p>.<p>Early buzz from the post-production team suggests a screenplay anchored by a fierce battle of ethics inside the courtroom. The narrative hits close to home as Keerthy fights a sensitive case for her husband, played by Charukesh. The drama peaks when her seasoned legal mentor, brought to life by Mysskin, enters the arena to defend the accused, setting the stage for a ruthless ideological war between master and student.</p><p>Having spent recent years exploring mainstream commercial cinema and rom-coms, Keerthy is making a deliberate pivot with <em>Sathyavan Savithiri</em>. This courtroom thriller steers her right back into the heavy, performance-centric solo characters that cemented her reputation following her <em>Mahanati</em> win.</p>.Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Keerthy Suresh 'The most hilarious 2 am person'.<p>Acclaimed composer Sam CS is scoring the film, providing the critical background music needed to sustain high tension within the movie's confined legal settings. The film's ensemble is completed by a strong supporting cast, featuring veteran actors R Sundararajan, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath and Mala Parvathi.</p><p>With post-production entering its final stages, insiders suggest that the simultaneous Tamil and Telugu release on July 24 is a critical box-office test for Keerthy Suresh.</p>