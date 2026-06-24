Satish Shah posthumously conferred Padma Shri, cousin accepts honour

#Padmashri #Award #SatishShah



We miss you so much Satish ji🙏🏻



Our dear Shri Satish Shah was posthumously conferred the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu. Honored for his four decades of exemplary contributions to Indian cinema, television, and… pic.twitter.com/9K3pBIzjKJ