Satish Shah posthumously conferred Padma Shri, cousin accepts honour

<p>Satish Shah was posthumously conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, by President Droupadi Murmu on June 23 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.</p><p>In an emotional moment, his cousin Arvind Mamania received the award on behalf of the late actor, who passed away in October last away due to a sudden heart attack.</p><p>The legendary actor has been awarded the prestigious honour for his contribution to the Indian cinema.</p><p>Deven Bhojani, Shah's <em>Sarabhai vs Sarabhai</em> co-actor also took to X and shared the video of Arvind receiving the award.</p><p>"We miss you so much Satish ji Our dear Shri Satish Shah was posthumously conferred the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu. Honored for his four decades of exemplary contributions to Indian cinema, television, and theatre, the award was accepted on his behalf by his cousin, Arvind Mamania," Bhojani wrote in the caption.</p>.Padma awards 2026 | Dharmendra, Harmanpreet Kaur among awardees honoured by President Murmu.<p>Rupali Ganguly, who was also a part of <em>Sarabhai vs Sarabhai</em>, also penned an emotional note for the veteran actor.</p><p>"Wish he was there to receive it himself…most deserving but a little late…Kaka," Ganguly wrote.</p><p>Satish is survived by his wife Madhu Shah.</p><p>He is remembered for his iconic roles in <em>Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hain Zindagi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hero No. 1, </em>and<em> Ra.One</em>.</p>