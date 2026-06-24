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Satish Shah posthumously conferred Padma Shri, cousin accepts honour

Satish Shah was posthumously conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, by President Droupadi Murmu on June 23 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 07:06 IST
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